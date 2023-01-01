Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Probation For Eau Claire Man In Jail Pencil Stabbing
It wasn’t quite like the scene out of John Wick, but jailers in Eau Claire say an inmate did stab another man in the neck with a pencil. It happened back in August. The inmate, 41-year-old Gregg Shiver, was sentenced last week. Prosecutors say Shiver got into a fight...
WEAU-TV 13
Hearing scheduled in 2016 Eau Claire County homicide case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There are new developments in a 2016 homicide case in Eau Claire County. A hearing is scheduled for next month for a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. Shane Helmbrecht of Eau Claire was charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Jenny Ward at her home in July 2016. In 2018 Helmbrecht was found not competent to stand trial, and he was ordered to be held at a mental health facility.
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, on Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5346 Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s West Side. It was reported that there was one occupant that was not able to evacuate the building.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
cwbradio.com
One Person Hurt After Crash Near Boyd
One person was hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff, a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O just north of Boyd around 3:35pm on Friday. A vehicle, driven by 62-year-old Donald Meyer of Bloomer, was...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fire & Rescue sets new high mark for annual incident responses
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue reported that it had responded to more incidents than ever before, taking over 10,000 calls for service. In a Facebook post, the department said that they went out to a total of 10,641 calls for service, nearly 1,000 more calls than the year before and one of the highest jumps in calls for service in the last decade.
WEAU-TV 13
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first babies of 2023 have been born in the Chippewa Valley. The first child born in the new year is Sylvie Mae Udelhofen, who was born at 3:05 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents are Rachel and Brett. Sylvie was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
news8000.com
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
