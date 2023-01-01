ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Next, the University of Georgia will face Texas Christian University in College Football Playoff National Championship at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
