WBKO

Weather Settling Down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thunderstorms pounded the area Tuesday morning with strong winds and flooding rainfall. The system that brought the severe weather to our area moves out Wednesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sunny and cooler later after a stormy Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returns today with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually achieve an early morning high in the low 60s Wednesday before readings slip into the 50s during the day. Chillier 40s are on the way for Thursday through the beginning of the weekend. Thursday and Friday look dry.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Additional showers and storms expected through the morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect showers and thunderstorms through much of the morning for the entire WBKO viewing area. Numerous (already expired) tornado warnings have been issued, leaving behind the concern for damage. Most of our viewing area has already seen 1-5″ of rain, with those totals still expected...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready for multiple rounds of rain and storms to drench the region into Tuesday. At the very least, we’ll have heavy rain and gusty winds. A few storms may reach severe limits, especially Tuesday night. A potent storm system moves eastward out of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Downed Trees Reported From Early Morning Severe Storms

Emergency Management is reporting trees and limbs down as the result of a round of severe weather that moved through western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency officials reported trees down blocking a portion of Pyle Lane. There was also a report of a tree down blocking the road near the intersection of Coxmill Road and Woodmont Drive.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County

The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post....
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren Co. officials warn public of roadways likely to flood

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Barren County are sounding the alarm as flooding is expected to impact the area Tuesday into the night. One of the roadways most prone to flooding in Glasgow and Barren County is Siloam Road which is between Highway 63 and Highway 90. Officials anticipate...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

New “Winterfest” concert series to begin Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though it may not feel like it outside, we’re nearly two weeks into winter. What better way to celebrate, than with free concerts?. Winterfest, a new collaboration between Concerts in the Park and the Capitol Theatre, hopes to bring the fun of Concerts in the Park indoors.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
