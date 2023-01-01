Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky Today
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
WBKO
Weather Settling Down!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thunderstorms pounded the area Tuesday morning with strong winds and flooding rainfall. The system that brought the severe weather to our area moves out Wednesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually...
WBKO
Sunny and cooler later after a stormy Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returns today with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually achieve an early morning high in the low 60s Wednesday before readings slip into the 50s during the day. Chillier 40s are on the way for Thursday through the beginning of the weekend. Thursday and Friday look dry.
WBKO
Additional showers and storms expected through the morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect showers and thunderstorms through much of the morning for the entire WBKO viewing area. Numerous (already expired) tornado warnings have been issued, leaving behind the concern for damage. Most of our viewing area has already seen 1-5″ of rain, with those totals still expected...
WBKO
Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready for multiple rounds of rain and storms to drench the region into Tuesday. At the very least, we’ll have heavy rain and gusty winds. A few storms may reach severe limits, especially Tuesday night. A potent storm system moves eastward out of...
La Niña could bring more tornado outbreaks, snow, and flooding to Middle Tennessee
Wondering what's going on with the wild swings in weather around Tennessee—look no further than La Niña.
whvoradio.com
Downed Trees Reported From Early Morning Severe Storms
Emergency Management is reporting trees and limbs down as the result of a round of severe weather that moved through western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency officials reported trees down blocking a portion of Pyle Lane. There was also a report of a tree down blocking the road near the intersection of Coxmill Road and Woodmont Drive.
14news.com
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
wevv.com
Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County
The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
wnky.com
Warren Co. Emergency Management: Don’t rely only on tornado sirens, sign up for text alerts
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management wants to remind the public about tools they can use to stay aware during inclement weather. WCEM says they activate all of the C.O.W.S., or warning sirens, within the county when any part of Warren County is under a tornado warning.
WBKO
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
WBKO
Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post....
WBKO
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
WBKO
KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
WBKO
Barren Co. officials warn public of roadways likely to flood
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Barren County are sounding the alarm as flooding is expected to impact the area Tuesday into the night. One of the roadways most prone to flooding in Glasgow and Barren County is Siloam Road which is between Highway 63 and Highway 90. Officials anticipate...
WBKO
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
WBKO
New “Winterfest” concert series to begin Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though it may not feel like it outside, we’re nearly two weeks into winter. What better way to celebrate, than with free concerts?. Winterfest, a new collaboration between Concerts in the Park and the Capitol Theatre, hopes to bring the fun of Concerts in the Park indoors.
WBKO
KYTC reports some Ohio, Muhlenberg County roads experiencing high water conditions
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC officials have announced routes that have water over the road. Officials encourage drivers to turn around should they encounter that situation. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) and (15.2-16.5) KY2590 road closed signs between 0-1 mp. KY2533 road closed signs between 0-1 MP. KY1380 high...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
