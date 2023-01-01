Read full article on original website
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Devils remain encouraged ahead of meeting with Red Wings
The New Jersey Devils have only won twice in the last 11 games after an attention-getting start to the season,
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
Detroit News
Ex-Pistons forward Jerami Grant explodes for 36 points in 29-point win over former team
Portland — The Pistons, searching for consistency and a rare back-to-back win, had the tall task of facing the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game of the new year. The Blazers featured a familiar face in their starting lineup. Jerami Grant, who spent the previous two seasons with the Pistons, was facing his former team for the first time since he was traded during the offseason.
Detroit News
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic heading to Grand Rapids for conditioning stint
Detroit — Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is headed to Grand Rapids to get in some work. The Red Wings assigned Nedeljkovic to their minor-league affiliate Wednesday, after the slumping goaltender made only two starts since Nov. 30, the last one on Dec. 8 (which was also Nedeljkovic's last appearance). Nedeljkovic,...
Detroit Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Ready to Make a Fresh Start Upon Return From Injury
Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina is set to return to the lineup after being out with a broken leg since November 5. Before the injury, Zadina had not recorded a single point in his nine games. GM Steve Yzerman re-signed Zadina to a three-year contract in good faith, but the forward will now be looking for a fresh start upon his return.
Detroit News
First-half observations: Lions outrunning spectacular performance by Justin Fields
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. Justin Fields is feasting on the Lions' single-high safety looks. He ran for 44 yards over three carries on the Bears' opening touchdown drive, including a 31-yard run — a handoff from the tight end, Cole Kmet — on third-and-one at the Chicago 48. On the Bears' very next drive, Fields turned third-and-four at his own 31 into a 60-yard scramble that gave Chicago first-and-goal. He had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter alone before the Lions tightened things up, allowing him to go for only eight in the second quarter.
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions' Ford Field advantage, future goals, Swift's return and Okudah's struggles
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Before taking any questions at his postgame press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell made a point to thank the fans. And while winning football is what sells tickets and puts butts in the seats, the enthusiasm the fan base has shown through the stretch run hasn't gone unnoticed.
Detroit News
Lions bury hapless Bears, take fight for playoff spot to Green Bay
Detroit — The Detroit Lions didn't have control of their playoff destiny entering Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, ceding that opportunity in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. All the Lions could do is handle their own business and hope for a little help. To their credit,...
Detroit News
Ex-Piston Drummond embracing new role with Bulls
A lot has changed for Andre Drummond. He was the franchise player and an All-Star center in the Pistons’ previous iteration of their rebuild, compiling 20-point, 20-rebound performances on a regular basis. Now, Drummond is a reserve and serves as a veteran on the Chicago Bulls, one of the...
