ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?

After two closely contested and highly entertaining College Football Playoff national semifinal showdowns Saturday, the title clash is set: defending champion and undefeated Georgia against this season’s Cinderella program from TCU. As both teams get set to descend upon Los Angeles later this week for the Jan. 9 game...
FORT WORTH, TX
Clayton News Daily

UGA Meat Technology Center is epitome of hands-on learning

ATHENS — In academia, “experiential learning” has become a buzzword, but the concept has been around a lot longer than the catchphrase. In simplest terms, it means hands-on learning, and the faculty and staff at the University of Georgia Meat Science Technology Center are masters of the craft.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

James 'Buster' Coley, Dave & Buster's Co-Founder, Dies By Apparent Suicide

James 'Buster' Coley, the co-founder of the iconic adult arcade Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72. TMZ reports that law enforcement officers confirmed their response to a residence in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 2—Coley's birthday—where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a representative for the restaurant/arcade chain confirmed Coley's death to the publication.
DALLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy