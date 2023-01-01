Read full article on original website
BBC
England: Matt Proudfoot leaves forwards coach role after Eddie Jones exit
Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones' departure as head coach. Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor. A South Africa-born former Scotland international, Proudfoot took on the...
Weather halts Australia’s 147-2 in 3rd test against Proteas
SYDNEY (AP) — Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja made half-centuries as luckless South Africa was denied twice by the TV umpire before bad light and then rain brought an early end to the opening day of the third test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Khawaja and Labuschagne shared a 135-run...
SB Nation
Evaluating Leicester City’s Transfers Since 2015
Let’s start with the conclusion: When we buy players who are already top players, they are usually top players for us. When we buy players who are not already top players, they only very rarely become top players. Remember the Good Old Days when it seemed like Leicester City...
BBC
Aled Davies: Son of missing ex-BBC editor appeals for CCTV
The son of Aled Davies, who went missing on New Year's Eve, has urged people to check their CCTV footage for any signs of him. Gruffudd Glyn said any footage would be vital to help establish his father's movements that night. Mr Glyn said that they were "incredibly concerned" about...
