BBC

England: Matt Proudfoot leaves forwards coach role after Eddie Jones exit

Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones' departure as head coach. Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor. A South Africa-born former Scotland international, Proudfoot took on the...
SB Nation

Evaluating Leicester City’s Transfers Since 2015

Let’s start with the conclusion: When we buy players who are already top players, they are usually top players for us. When we buy players who are not already top players, they only very rarely become top players. Remember the Good Old Days when it seemed like Leicester City...
BBC

Aled Davies: Son of missing ex-BBC editor appeals for CCTV

The son of Aled Davies, who went missing on New Year's Eve, has urged people to check their CCTV footage for any signs of him. Gruffudd Glyn said any footage would be vital to help establish his father's movements that night. Mr Glyn said that they were "incredibly concerned" about...

