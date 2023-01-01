ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Upworthy

Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.

Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
TWINSBURG, OH
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
Tara Blair Ball

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.
BGR.com

Critics and fans are sharply divided over Kaleidoscope, the #1 show on Netflix

Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new anthology series following a crew of thieves as they plan and execute a heist, has a neat trick up its sleeve in that its episodes were designed to be watched in any order that a viewer wants. Depending on who you ask, though, this 8-episode series is either built around a cool innovation … or a complete waste of time.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home

When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones. With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units, while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.

