ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Thunder blow out Celtics 150-117 without Gilgeous-Alexander

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City's top scorer was out, so everybody pitched in to make things work. Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Citrus County Chronicle

Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Hornets' Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate." It isn't clear how long he'll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games.
Citrus County Chronicle

Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rangers score 3 in 3rd to stop Hurricanes' win streak at 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Kraken sink struggling Oilers 5-2 with offensive outburst

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. “It was nice. I thought the way we played it...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Sam Gagner breaks late tie, Jets beat Flames 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola's point shot with 5:40 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Tuesday night. “Just was able to get my backhand on it,” the 33-year-old Gagner said after his 1,002nd NHL game. “It was a great shot by Ville. He kept it low and allowed me to see it the whole way. It’s definitely a good feeling.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy