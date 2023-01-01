Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen BeforeRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Why Are People Upset Bruce's Beach Will Be Sold Back To L.A County For $20 Million?Slauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash with railroad crossing gate
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday while crossing a street in Carson, and an investigation was underway. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics pronounced the man,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in two-vehicle crash in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed after crashing into pole in LA area
POMONA, Calif.- A motorist was killed Tuesday when his vehicle struck a traffic sign in Pomona. The motorist was driving south on Marigold Street, when the vehicle veered to the right and struck a traffic sign, near Terryview Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department. Officers dispatched to the scene...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Driver of Tesla that plunged off cliff charged with attempted murder
California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl,...
2urbangirls.com
Driver calls Long Beach police after killing man in hit-and-run
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in...
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in burning RV near Banc of California Stadium
LOS ANGELES – A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, authorities said Tuesday. The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of...
Driver of Tesla that went over Devil's Slide arrested
The driver of a Tesla – containing one other adult and two children – that went off the cliff at Devil's Slide was arrested after investigators determined the crash was intentional, the California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, and will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital, according to the CHP. ...
Man arrested following stabbing spree in Irvine
A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday. One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at the Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m. Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving […]
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia while on her way to birthday party
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Artesia last week. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family identified her as 25-year-old […]
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in South L.A. crash
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the unidentified man was driving the motorcycle […]
63-Year-Old Orange County Man Who Went Missing on Hike Found Dead
A 63-year-old missing hiker was found dead nearly a day after he went missing while hiking at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California. Authorities found the hiker, a man named Jeffrey Morton, on Saturday, according to reports. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Morton...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after being shot by LAPD officer in South LA
LOS ANGELES- A 40-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot by police in South Los Angeles. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue, between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
Comments / 2