4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
New franchise to open at the Waterfront this quarter
There’s a new franchise coming to the Waterfront that’s going to help with a lot of New Year’s resolutions, though not in the traditional sense.
KWCH.com
Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita hospital welcomes the first baby born in 2023. Wichita couple, Jessica and Nikko Scott, welcomed Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph’s first baby of the year with the arrival of their daughter, Laila Janelle, at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Although Laila wasn’t due...
KWCH.com
Many resolve to get back to the gym in 2023
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
South Wichita home damaged in a fire Sunday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Shirk St. The Wichita Fire Department said they found a fire in the back of the home that spread to a detached garage. The Red Cross was called to assist the woman […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two shot on New Year’s Eve in north Wichita
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Wichita on Saturday night, according to law enforcement.
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens
Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
Wichita police rage shown in roller-rink brawl video demands full explanation | Opinion
Boxing coach says officer “threw haymakers to damage that child” in New Year’s Eve altercation with teen.
wichitabyeb.com
Checking out the Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant Lunch Buffet
I made my way out to Derby, KS to check out a buffet I haven’t been to in quite some time; Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant. They offer a regular lunch buffet that is $9.25 (which includes tax). =================. 709 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-788-4007. Tuesday – Saturday:...
KWCH.com
After Wednesday, lighter winds returns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a blustery day, expect the wind to back down ahead of a cold night around Kansas. We will see the Kansas wind return on Wednesday as temperatures remain seasonal for early January. Early Wednesday, much of the state will have lows in the teens and...
KWCH.com
Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax
Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills football player Damar Hamlin, local sports medicine specialist say knowing CPR and how to use an AED are critical.
KWCH.com
Cooler today but warming back up later this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front swept across Kansas last night, and today will be 10-15 degrees colder than Monday. However, high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s are near normal for early January. The remainder of the work week promises to be uneventful...
KAKE TV
A shooting in Wichita sends two to the hospital on New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a shooting near Meridian and Keywest. Wichita Dispatch has confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night around 11 p.m. that sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries. The identities of the two who were shot...
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed
After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
KAKE TV
Man charged with murder in Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kenneth Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last month. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near...
KWCH.com
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Parents of teens involved in a disturbance with Wichita police officers and now facing charges, spoke with Wichita city leaders Tuesday at the first meeting of the year for the Wichita City Council. The public input at the meeting followed an incident on New Year’s Eve captured on video that’s gone viral on social media. That footage shows an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer, working security at the Roller City skating rink in south Wichita, in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old boy.
