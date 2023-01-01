UPDATE: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant went to the locker room during Saturday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

UPDATE: Ja Morant has returned to Saturday's game.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Ja Morant (hip) has returned to Saturday's game."

On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Tennessee.

During the game, All-Star point guard Ja Morant went to the locker room due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Ja Morant (hip) headed to locker room Saturday."

The former second-overall pick has played 19 minutes and has 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal.

He came into the night with averages of 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 29 games.

In addition, the former Murray State star is shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.

Last season, he established himself as a true star in the NBA and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs but lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second round (in six games).

Right now, the Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 21-13 record in 34 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an impressive 13-3 in the 16 games they have hosted in Tennessee.

If the Grizzlies continue to have a good season, and Morant puts up these numbers, he could find himself in the 2023 NBA MVP discussions (and he will more than likely make his second All-Star Game).