Fans, family members gather to honor Roberto Clemente 50 years after his death

By Erika Stanish
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday marks 50 years since the death of Roberto Clemente.

A remembrance ceremony was held Saturday afternoon outside PNC Park at the Clemente statue to honor the life and legacy of the Pittsburgh sports icon, taken too soon.

Pittsburghers old enough to remember New Year's 1972 will always remember the empty feeling. We'd lost a legend.

Roberto Clemente's overloaded supply plane, on a mercy mission to Nicaragua earthquake victims, crashed off Puerto Rico.

"He was such a star out there on the field. If only all of you could have gotten to know him," one fan said.

But his legend lives on in the hearts of Pittsburghers.

"He's part of who we are. He'll always be a part of us," PJ Maloney said.

Gathering around Clemente's statute outside of PNC Park, Clemente's son, Roberto Jr., and his family, along with fans. All were there to celebrate his life 50 years later.

"We were supposed to be in Puerto Rico with the rest of the family today. God wanted us to be here and pay our respects from Pittsburgh," Roberto Jr. said.

Clemente was a legend on and off the field. And his family ties to Pittsburgh remain very much intact today.

"We cannot be prouder that the Dodgers let him go," Roberto Jr. said with a laugh. "We're very lucky he became a Pirate. I'm very fortunate I was born with an eye patch."

Now, they plan to carry on his legacy, and his commitment to uniting the community beyond baseball.

CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to hold special mass in memory of former Pope Benedict XVI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Vatican confirmed this morning that former Pope Benedict died on Saturday at 9:34 local time. In recent days, the former pope was in poor health and Pope Francis said he was "very sick." Benedict made the decision to resign from the papacy, becoming the first pope to do so in nearly 600 years. He was 95 years old.The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, through a statement from Bishop David Zubik, announced they will hold a mass for Pope Benedict at Saint Paul Cathedral on Thursday at 7 p.m. Additionally, the Diocese of Greensburg will hold a mass for the former pope...
PITTSBURGH, PA
