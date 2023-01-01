PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing person Dajzhe Lowery. She was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:43 A.M., on the Unit block of West Godfrey Avenue. She is 5’4″, 120 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, cream jacket, dark gray pants and black boots. Anyone with any information on Dajzhe’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO