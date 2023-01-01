Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing person Dajzhe Lowery. She was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:43 A.M., on the Unit block of West Godfrey Avenue. She is 5’4″, 120 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, cream jacket, dark gray pants and black boots. Anyone with any information on Dajzhe’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in South Jersey taken into custody
The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
Submitted by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing person Tymiere Hunter. He was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., on the 58XX block of Belmar Street. He is 5’2″, 119 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatpants, white t-shirt and black jacket. Anyone with any information on Tymiere’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim Identified as Police Seek Man in Fatal Upper Twp., NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last Thursday night in Cape May County. According to NJ.com, 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller from Ocean View was fatally struck by a vehicle at Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township. State troopers say the sketched man, shown...
Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Arrested In South Jersey: State Police
A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed an 80-year-old pedestrian has been identified and is in custody, authorities said.The driver had not been identified by New Jersey State Police.Marjorie Straubmuller, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, was hit by an SUV at the intersec…
Driver, 23, Killed In Weekend Crash On Route 1 South Brunswick
A 23-year-old man from Mercer County was killed in a weekend crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man's name had not been released by South Brunswick police. The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on Route 1 at Greenview Avenue and involved three vehicles, police said. The...
Man Charged For Fatally Stabbing Teen in Camden, NJ, Just 4 Hours into 2023
At midnight Sunday, residents of Camden welcomed the new year. Less than four hours later, the city registered its first homicide of 2023. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Flores-Chila has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old male. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says,. On Sunday, January...
Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say two people were fond dead inside a Chester Heights, Delaware County home.
WDEL 1150AM
18 year old arrested for alleged armed robbery
Allegedly showing the Concord Pike Exxon gas station employee a handgun and fleeing with cash, 18 year old Daniel Eddy (Wilmington) has been arrested by Delaware State Police. The December 26 armed robbery led to DSP obtaining a warrant for his arrest on January 3, 2023. While police were taking him into custody, Eddy was attempting to enter a car that had been reported stolen in New Castle County.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
Police: 23-year-old dead following South Brunswick crash
The incident happened Saturday morning on Route 1 South near Greenview Ave.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank
JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
fox29.com
Officials: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Camden New Year's Day; 20-year-old Camden man charged
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 20-year-old Camden man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Camden. Camden County officials said Jonathan Flores-Chila is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Manslaughter and weapons offenses. Camden County police were called to the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue, in...
Camden Man Arrested In Teenager's Stabbing Death
A Camden City man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old victim, authorities said.,. On New Year's Day at approximately 2:54 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received with a report of a person stabbed at the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Ave in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say
A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
18-year-old wanted on murder charges for West Philly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
Philadelphia police are looking for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe, who is accused of driving a stolen Jeep and hitting several cars in West Philadelphia on Dec. 28. A 78-year-old woman, Julia Mae Abraham, was inside her car when she was fatally struck.
WDEL 1150AM
Former husband of murder victim arrested on separate charges
The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on domestic assault charges in connection with a separate case. New Castle County Police tell WDEL News officers were called to Camp David Road, off of Shipley Road,...
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
Two people found dead inside a Pa. home, state police say
Two people were discovered dead inside a Chester Heights home on Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Police in the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home for a welfare check, Philly Voice reported. The troopers found two bodies inside the home. Though their identities remain unknown and...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0