Shore News Network

Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing person Dajzhe Lowery. She was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:43 A.M., on the Unit block of West Godfrey Avenue. She is 5’4″, 120 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, cream jacket, dark gray pants and black boots. Anyone with any information on Dajzhe’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia

Submitted by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing person Tymiere Hunter. He was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., on the 58XX block of Belmar Street. He is 5’2″, 119 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatpants, white t-shirt and black jacket. Anyone with any information on Tymiere’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

18 year old arrested for alleged armed robbery

Allegedly showing the Concord Pike Exxon gas station employee a handgun and fleeing with cash, 18 year old Daniel Eddy (Wilmington) has been arrested by Delaware State Police. The December 26 armed robbery led to DSP obtaining a warrant for his arrest on January 3, 2023. While police were taking him into custody, Eddy was attempting to enter a car that had been reported stolen in New Castle County.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Camden Man Arrested In Teenager's Stabbing Death

A Camden City man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old victim, authorities said.,. On New Year's Day at approximately 2:54 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received with a report of a person stabbed at the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Ave in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say

A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Former husband of murder victim arrested on separate charges

The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on domestic assault charges in connection with a separate case. New Castle County Police tell WDEL News officers were called to Camp David Road, off of Shipley Road,...
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Two people found dead inside a Pa. home, state police say

Two people were discovered dead inside a Chester Heights home on Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Police in the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home for a welfare check, Philly Voice reported. The troopers found two bodies inside the home. Though their identities remain unknown and...
CHESTER HEIGHTS, PA
