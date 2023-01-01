ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

‘Extra juice’: Title-seeking TCU used to underdog label

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Big right guard Wes Harris and his TCU teammates are hearing again just how big and physical their next opponent is and how much of an underdog they are against Georgia in the national championship game. They heard a lot of the same things...
FORT WORTH, TX
WTOP

Dickinson leads Michigan against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Michigan’s 81-46 win against the Maryland Terrapins. The Wolverines have gone 5-2 at home. Michigan ranks ninth in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOP

Michigan State puts home win streak on the line against Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts Nebraska aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Spartans have gone 5-1 in home games. Michigan State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy