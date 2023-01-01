ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February

Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Winter outlook 2023: What’s the latest forecast for NYC from January through March?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A warm start to the new year in New York may serve as a precursor to above-average temperatures through the end of winter. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook for January to March gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to see warmer-than-normal conditions, while northern and western parts of the state have a slightly smaller likelihood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday. Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

White Plains restaurant closes after 27 years

A beloved White Plains restaurant has closed after almost 30 years. Graziella's owner and executive chef Gracie DiFeo posted a letter to the restaurant's website announcing the closure. She says she was sad to make the announcement, but the restaurant's lease is up and the building it's in is being...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
bkreader.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car, Injured on Gateway Dr in East New York

According to authorities, a pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle in the East New York area of Brooklyn on Monday morning, January 2nd. The collision happened at around 10:37 a.m. Official reports show that an unidentified person was walking at or […] Click here to view original web page...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man injured falling from Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge’s upper level, police say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 31-year-old man was injured Saturday evening falling from the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the span’s lower level, police said. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

