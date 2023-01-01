Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Tell-All Interview With Kim Kardashian by New York's Angie MartinezBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Williamsburg residents object to DOT plan to turn Berry Street into bike boulevard
Berry Street has been an open street since 2020, but the DOT now intends to turn the section from Broadway to North 12th Street into a two-way bike boulevard.
Staten Island forecast: Here’s what we know about the potentially rainy week ahead
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainy weather that may begin Monday night is expected to persist throughout much of the upcoming week. There is a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the evening are forecasted to fall to around 45 degrees.
NY1
MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February
Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
Winter outlook 2023: What’s the latest forecast for NYC from January through March?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A warm start to the new year in New York may serve as a precursor to above-average temperatures through the end of winter. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook for January to March gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to see warmer-than-normal conditions, while northern and western parts of the state have a slightly smaller likelihood.
Car slams into pole on Arden Avenue, knocking out power for several hundred
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car slammed into a utility pole on Arden Avenue in Annadale Tuesday afternoon, prompting a large power outage in the area. The one-car crash prompted a response from authorities and Con Edison.
New City park closes as county launches $5.7M renovation of Demarest Kill Dam
County officials say they're investing $5.7 million to rehabilitate the dam to bring it up to modern safety standards.
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
Man stabbed near Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
NBC New York
NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve
The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday. Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a...
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
New Year’s Day 2023: From grocery stores to pharmacies, what’s open and closed in NYC on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Happy New Year!. With the start of 2023 falling on a Sunday, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, in New York City.
News 12
White Plains restaurant closes after 27 years
A beloved White Plains restaurant has closed after almost 30 years. Graziella's owner and executive chef Gracie DiFeo posted a letter to the restaurant's website announcing the closure. She says she was sad to make the announcement, but the restaurant's lease is up and the building it's in is being...
bkreader.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car, Injured on Gateway Dr in East New York
According to authorities, a pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle in the East New York area of Brooklyn on Monday morning, January 2nd. The collision happened at around 10:37 a.m. Official reports show that an unidentified person was walking at or […] Click here to view original web page...
Man injured falling from Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge’s upper level, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 31-year-old man was injured Saturday evening falling from the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the span’s lower level, police said. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week
The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week.
Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
