Hattiesburg, MS

thegazebogazette.com

Crowley’s Career High Leads USM 76-70

Behind Austin Crowley’s 23 second-half points, the Southern Miss men’s basketball team squeaked out a 76-70 New Year’s Eve win over App State (7-8, 0-2 SBC). The Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 SBC) moved to 2-0 in Sun Belt play after downing the Mountaineers at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens

At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Gas prices in Miss. remain steady in 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year brings wishes for lower fuel prices in Mississippi. On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the average price of gas in Mississippi hit $2.81 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last year. “Down here it’s lovely, I live in Seattle...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials discover more human remains near Camp Shelby two months after first discovery

Officials say more human remains have been discovered outside Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg where other human remains were recovered two months ago. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Forrest County Coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab continue to work to determine the identity of the person associated with the human remains located near Camp Shelby back in late October.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood

JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg’s annexation trial to resume in March

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s proposed annexation case for three areas in Forrest and Lamar counties is set to continue in the spring. According to Pine Belt News, the case was bifurcated after the 10 day trial turned out to be insufficient time for all sides to lay out their cases. At this time, there […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon

Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new business is ready to open its doors down along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway to the City of Petal. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said a multitude of chicken sandwich fans were looking forward to Thursday, the first day of Chick-fil-A officially opens. “Chick-fil-A’s been spot...
desotocountynews.com

MDOC inmate’s art wins three different contests In Simpson County

Photo: MDOC inmate Brian Dolan and Sheriff Paul Mullins display the artwork used as the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department’s Christmas parade float earlier this month. Dolan painted a replica of the Simpson County Courthouse as the main piece of art for the float. (Credit MDOC on Facebook) Credit:...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning. The robbery took place at the Circle K, 7060 U.S. 49 around 2 a.m. Saturday. Any information about the incident...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS

