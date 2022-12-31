Read full article on original website
'Sergeant Stan' Relishing Captain's Role At United Cup
Fans are used to seeing Stan Wawrinka in the spotlight. Years of bludgeoning one-handed backhands and lifting trophies on tennis’ biggest stages will do that. But this week the 37-year-old has shown fans a different side. ‘Stan The Man’ has evolved into ‘Captain Stan’ as Switzerland’s playing captain in Brisbane at the inaugural United Cup.
Peers/Stosur Seal Victory For Australia
John Peers and Samantha Stosur ensured Australia finished its United Cup campaign with victory Tuesday when they defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez 6-2, 6-3 to give the home nation a 3-2 win against Team Spain. The pair was dominant throughout the 58-minute clash, winning 97 per cent...
Hurkacz & Swiatek Win Deciding Mixed Doubles To Send Poland To Sydney
Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek were the heroes for Poland on Wednesday, sending their country to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney. The Polish stars won a deciding mixed doubles match in the Brisbane City Final, defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Camilla Rosatello 6-1, 6-2. Hurkacz had lost the...
Gojo Downs Mannarino In Perth Epic To See Croatia Through
Eighth-seeded nation clinches decisive tie despite earlier Garcia win. A remarkable third-set comeback from Borna Gojo sealed a dramatic United Cup win for Croatia on Tuesday in Perth, where the World No. 144 edged Adrian Mannarino 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(5) to secure his nation a City Finals clash against Team Greece.
Swiatek Passes Bencic Test Before Switzerland Levels Tie
Poland and Switzerland level at 1-1 leading into Tuesday's action. World No.1 Iga Swiatek powered past World No. 12 Belinda Bencic to give Poland an early 1-0 lead over Switzerland, winning 6-3, 7-6(3) at the United Cup in Brisbane. But Marc-Andrea Huesler quickly struck back to level the tie at 1-1.
Krajinovic Fends Off Home Favourite Nagal In Pune Battle
Filip Krajinovic made a winning start to his 2023 season Monday at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, but not before the sixth-seeded Serbian was given a mighty scare by home favourite Sumit Nagal. After Krajinovic took the opening set of the pair’s maiden ATP Head2Head meeting, Nagal converted his...
Nadal: 'I Need Battles Like This'
While he will not leave the inaugural United Cup with a title for Team Spain, Rafael Nadal can take away the experience of two titanic tussles in Sydney as he looks to recapture his top form. The 36-year-old lost a pair of three-setters at the United Cup, to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, as Spain were eliminated from the mixed-gender event in the group stage.
Van Rijthoven Makes Winning Start In Pune
Tim van Rijthoven became the third Dutchman into the second round of the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune on Tuesday, when he sealed a 6-4, 6-4 first-round victory against Radu Albot. The No. 111-ranked Van Rijthoven clinched the only break of each set in his maiden tour-level meeting against Albot,...
Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz
Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
As An Ex-Pro, Your Mother Should Know! Sakkari, Tsitsipas Discuss Mums’ Influence
Stefanos Tsitsipas is in no doubt about the influence that his mother, former WTA pro Julia Apostoli, has had on his rise to the top of the game. Not just in terms of raising him and supporting him courtside since he was a junior, but also directly influencing the fundamentals of his game.
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Greece Hero Sakellaridis On A Debut Win, Advice From Tsitsipas & Racquet Repairs
18-year-old Greek stunned Bergs on his ATP Tour debut in Perth. When the World No. 803 Stefanos Sakellaridis arrived in Perth as part of Team Greece for the inaugural United Cup, the 18-year-old needed some time to adjust to his surroundings. “It was the first time in my life this...
Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth
Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
