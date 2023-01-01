ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courier and Intell Give a Christmas campaigns approach $250,000 for families in crisis

By James McGinnis, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Amid economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, donors have nonetheless opened their hearts and wallets to long-standing Give a Christmas campaigns sponsored by the Bucks County Courier Times and Intelligencer newspapers and their nonprofit partners.

The 2022 Intelligencer campaign run though the Bucks County Opportunity Council has so far raised $136,920, officials said. As of Friday, the campaign was within $28,080 of reaching its $165,000 goal of helping families in central and upper Bucks and portions of eastern Montgomery County served by the newspaper.

The Intelligencer campaigns began in 1988 and have since raised over $3.8 million. In 2021, the campaign raised $210,000.

Below Route 1, the Bucks County Courier Times newspaper works with the Levittown-Bristol Kiwanis Club to collect and distribute monetary donations at the holidays.

As of Friday, that Courier campaign had raised $103,077, organizers said. This year's goal is $132,000. Last year, donors contributed a total of $133,523.

Since its Give A Christmas fund began in 1958, Courier Times readers have contributed more than $5.26 million to help their neighbors in need purchase a gift for a child or food for a holiday meal.

"We're doing well. We're keeping our fingers crossed that we do meet the goal, and I always marvel at how the community steps up to contribute," said Mary Berman with Kiwanis. "We received one donation of $10,000 and it was a person who wanted to remain anonymous."

The funds go to helping residents pay for holiday gifts, and leftover funds go to helping those families pay bills, should they need it, throughout the year.

The Bucks County Opportunity Council thanked the Marlene and Gene Epstein Foundation for offering to donate $25,000 if the Intelligencer campaign reaches $175,000.

"With the extra money, it takes to fill the gas tank and the increased cost of food, there is little left for the holidays and other basic needs," the organization said in in a press release, "which is why Gene and Marlene are offering this matching challenge this year."

There is still time to donate to both campaigns.

"Once again our communities and readers have come through. To raise nearly $250,000 and counting, is truly amazing, especially given the hard economic times and pressures so many are dealing with," said Danielle Camilli, editor of the Courier Times and Intell. "We thank all those who have donated or will contribute in the coming days. It's humbling to be part of a successful effort where neighbors take care of neighbors. Your generosity has impact, and made the holidays brighter for so many here in Bucks and Montco."

