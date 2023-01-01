ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bree thanks the first responder who helped her family

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3RUD_0jzz3ERa00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Bree Sison thanked a Chesterfield first responder who helped Bree's family.

"My mother and my sister moved to Chesterfield recently and had called the fire department a couple of times my sister fell," Bree said during a surprise visit to the fire station. "You saw them but you didn't see the greater village that was so grateful for everything that you did. And I'm gonna cry thinking about it. Between Ramps RVA and the assistance you gave, even just moving furniture and boxes made that house safer for my sister and my mom who are my heroes, you were their heroes. We just wanted to thank you for that with this gift card. I have cookies for the rest of your unit so you can share. Thank you for taking care of everybody else. Take care of yourself because that's critical for first responders."

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUTE4_0jzz3ERa00

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

