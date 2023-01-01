ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

Comments / 0

