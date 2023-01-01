HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards is embracing a new role with the agency in 2023. "This is something I'm pretty excited about, after 40 years of lobbying, having a little bit of a different focus," Tallman said. "It's really to try to look more in depth at, what are the issues around trying to do improvement of our schools, meeting the goals of the Kansans can vision that the state board has set out, trying to do a little more deeper research into, what are our challenges, what things are working?"

