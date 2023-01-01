Read full article on original website
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took placeCJ CoombsAtchison, KS
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
LeBlond boys, girls come away with big home wins over Mid-Buchanan Tuesday
The Bishop LeBlond boys basketball team used scoring runs in the first and third quarters to separate themselves from Mid-Buchanan, eventually pulling out a 54-36 win on Tuesday night at Grace Gymnasium. The Eagles (8-4) ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to go up 11-6 and eventually led...
westernkansasnews.com
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
kswo.com
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are excited to announce a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting Tuesday, as Lexie Walker becomes our new First Alert Chief Meteorologist, making her the only female chief based in Oklahoma!. Lexie joined the 7News team in 2019 and...
Emporia gazette.com
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tallman begins new role with Kan. Association of School Boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards is embracing a new role with the agency in 2023. "This is something I'm pretty excited about, after 40 years of lobbying, having a little bit of a different focus," Tallman said. "It's really to try to look more in depth at, what are the issues around trying to do improvement of our schools, meeting the goals of the Kansans can vision that the state board has set out, trying to do a little more deeper research into, what are our challenges, what things are working?"
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican,...
kmuw.org
This database upholds policing ethics. But not all forces in Kansas use it.
The woman was going through a rough time and was worried when she went to the Gardner Police Station in 2020. After recently reporting being beaten by her husband, she was now afraid he may have hidden a GPS tracker on her car. The police officer, whom she had never...
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
krcgtv.com
Monday's Strong Storm Potential
On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and...
Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!
I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’
DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
Delays in effort to shut down Agape school dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”. It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to...
