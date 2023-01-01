Read full article on original website
Angela
3d ago
Wondering how she broke in. Step 1- keep your doors locked. There are too many desperate people out there, looking to take. Step 2- lock your windows. Those two steps alone will go a LONG way in keeping your family safe.
Jaime Scott
3d ago
I just wanna know y she quit her job... Lol... The lady broke into her house to kidnap her baby, WIT HER AND HER BABY DADDY IN THE HOUSE!!! So, wat is quittin her job gonna change??? It's not like it happened while she was at work and so now she scared to go to work... Her AND her baby daddy was rite there...
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
New Castle man accused of punishing children by shooting them with airsoft gun, mother also charged
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Joseph Bonar of New Castle is facing five counts of domestic battery with injury and five counts of neglect of a dependent for punishing his girlfriend's children by shooting them with a BB gun. Police were called after one of the children told a middle...
WKRC
Man accused of killing teen because she wouldn't pick up dropped pot
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn't pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. Boone County deputies were called to a home on Silver Brook Drive in Burlington at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They found...
Fox 19
Man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old girl in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
WLWT 5
Clermont County man accused of releasing dog to attack police officers
CINCINNATI — Two Union Township police officers are recovering after they were bitten by a dog Saturday morning. David Chapman, 35, of Union Township, is accused of releasing his dog on the officers as they responded to a dispute between Chapman and another neighbor. Witnesses said the incident started...
Teen shot in Dayton on New Year’s Day: Police
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Dayton Fire Department medics brought the teen to Miami Valley Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
YAHOO!
Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest
A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn. Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.
dayton247now.com
Two people arrested after fatal shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are in custody following an early morning shooting Sunday in which one man died and a woman was injured, according to Springfield Police Division officials. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street at about 7:32 a.m., after receiving a report of...
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
WLWT 5
Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Police and medics responded to a shooting at the cross of Woodbine Avenue and Russet Avenue around 12:19 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Man killed in Dayton shooting identified.
Hamilton Police issues warning about phone scam after woman loses money
HAMILTON — Hamilton Police have issued a warning to its residents about a phone scam targeting the community, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam. Scammers are calling pretending to be police officers saying they have a...
‘I’ve been wanting her out;’ Mother gives birth 1 month early on New Year’s Day
MIDDLETOWN — Doctors delivered at least a dozen babies Near Year’s Day across the Miami Valley and one was born a month early. >>PHOTOS: ‘I’ve been wanting her out for the longest;’ Mother gives birth 1 month early on New Year’s Day. News Center...
Police request help ID’ing auto theft suspect
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help in identifying the videoed suspect. >> TRENDING: 3 dead, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp. The person is suspected of auto theft, a Kettering Police spokesperson stated in a Facebook post. If you have any information, you can...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Coroner ID’s man killed in kayak incident in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in...
Police: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Two men were injured after a stabbing in Springfield early Sunday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a male being stabbed, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7. Only one of...
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
‘Stop using the blue boxes;’ Another area police department issues warning of increased mail theft
BEAVERCREEK — Another area police department is warning people to stop using outdoor U.S. Post Office boxes amid an increase in thefts from the boxes. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering. Beavercreek police issued the public notice Tuesday after officers said...
