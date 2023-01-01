Read full article on original website
calleochonews.com
New Florida laws that are in effect January 2023
The New Florida laws were passed during legislative and special sessions in 2022 and took effect on Sunday January 1, 2023. New Year is set to mark a few changes particularly when it comes to new Florida laws. As people gathered to watch the iconic orange ball drop in Miami, the state underwent a transition with some new laws as well, ranging from property insurance, toll credits, disaster assistance, and more.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?
Stock photo titled "Sad Teacher"Photo byPhoto by Heather Mount on UnsplashonUnsplash. It's barely the start of 2023 and already news is spreading of a deadly shooting in Ocala Florida early this morning. Tragically, two deaths and four injuries were the results of the altercation according to authorities after gunfire started around 4:30 a.m. near Southwest 5th st. 100 people were crowded in the area when the shooting started, and 30-year-old Davonte Harris, Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey (24) were sadly killed.
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
natureworldnews.com
Cloud Cover Saves Florida Crops From Unforgiving Winter Weather
When winter arrives, crops are typically in danger, but in Florida, crops were protected from the current unforgiving winter weather by a cloud cover that hovered over the region the previous week. According to state growers' association officials, Florida's citrus, fruit, and vegetable crops have seemed to have avoided any...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
fox13news.com
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
Florida's toll rebate program starts on Sunday
Drivers who hit 35 tolls in a month will get a 50% rebate the following month.
fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
iheart.com
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida
Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida achieved economic milestones in 2022
(The Center Square) – Florida’s economy reached many milestones in 2022, including recording it’s second lowest unemployment rate in state history and reaching record levels of job creation and budget reserves. It also closed 2022 with nearly $22 billion in surplus, the highest in state history, and decreased its debt by $1.3 billion.
wlrn.org
Here's where your Florida county ranks when it comes to child health and education
A new report from the Florida Policy Institute shows the state has not made much progress when it comes to improving outcomes for children's health and education. The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project, said St. John's County was best, and Madison County was worst.
At Home with Gary: South Florida real estate predictions for 2023
If the COVID and post-COVID era made for interesting times, 2023 promises to be just as challenging – or exciting – depending on your tolerance for the unknown. Below are 12 predictions for the year ahead . . . 1. Home prices will hold in 2023. A shortage...
tinyliving.com
17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023
Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
