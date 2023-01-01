ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Florida laws that are in effect January 2023

The New Florida laws were passed during legislative and special sessions in 2022 and took effect on Sunday January 1, 2023. New Year is set to mark a few changes particularly when it comes to new Florida laws. As people gathered to watch the iconic orange ball drop in Miami, the state underwent a transition with some new laws as well, ranging from property insurance, toll credits, disaster assistance, and more.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Evie M.

Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?

Stock photo titled "Sad Teacher"Photo byPhoto by Heather Mount on UnsplashonUnsplash. It's barely the start of 2023 and already news is spreading of a deadly shooting in Ocala Florida early this morning. Tragically, two deaths and four injuries were the results of the altercation according to authorities after gunfire started around 4:30 a.m. near Southwest 5th st. 100 people were crowded in the area when the shooting started, and 30-year-old Davonte Harris, Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey (24) were sadly killed.
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
Cloud Cover Saves Florida Crops From Unforgiving Winter Weather

When winter arrives, crops are typically in danger, but in Florida, crops were protected from the current unforgiving winter weather by a cloud cover that hovered over the region the previous week. According to state growers' association officials, Florida's citrus, fruit, and vegetable crops have seemed to have avoided any...
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
Florida achieved economic milestones in 2022

(The Center Square) – Florida’s economy reached many milestones in 2022, including recording it’s second lowest unemployment rate in state history and reaching record levels of job creation and budget reserves. It also closed 2022 with nearly $22 billion in surplus, the highest in state history, and decreased its debt by $1.3 billion.
17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023

Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
