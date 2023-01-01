Read full article on original website
Related
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a 'different band' after Taylor Hawkins' death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a "different" group, they have said.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
NME
Sebastian Marino, guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, dies aged 57
Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Overkill and Anvil, has died at the age of 57. As Loudwire reports, Anvil singer/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends,” he tweeted.
Simply Red announces ‘sad news’ as band member quits after 19 years
Simply Red have announced the “sad news” that Dave Clayton has quit the band.The star has played the keyboard for the band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, since 2003.Throughout his time with the group, Clayton toured the world, but has now made the decision to step down he no longer wants to travel.The band’s official Instagram page wrote on Saturday (31 December): ”Sad news for Simply Red. Our dear friend and colleague Dave Clayton has announced that he no longer wishes to tour and is inevitably leaving the band. “We fully respect his decision. Touring is a challenge even for...
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
The Beatles Song That Was Originally Written for a Different Artist
Paul McCartney often lent his songwriting talents to other artists, but one of his songs came back to The Beatles after it was never used
guitar.com
John Lennon’s former PA on Beatles songwriting rivalry: “It bugged [John] that Paul could write those sweet melodies like Yesterday and Hey Jude”
Dan Richter, John Lennon’s former assistant, has suggested that the musician was ‘bugged’ by the songwriting talents of Paul McCartney. Speaking with The Telegraph during an interview on Wednesday, Dan Richter shed light on what it was like working for John Lennon. “It bugged him that Paul...
Chris Ledesma dead at 64 – The Simpsons legend dies after working on every episode for 33 years since its 1989 premiere
THE Simpsons legend Chris Ledesma has died at the age of 64 after working on the cartoon for more than three decades. The music editor, from California, passed away after stepping down in May 2022. A tribute to Ledesma appeared on the episode “My Life as a Vlog” that aired...
Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies at 67
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, the band and White’s brother, Verdine, announced yesterday (January 1). No cause of death was given. Fred White was 67. White was a drum prodigy, touring with the likes of Donny Hathaway before finishing high school (including in the show immortalized on Donny Hathaway Live) and joining his siblings in Earth, Wind & Fire before his 20th birthday. His arrival in the band in 1974 installed him in the twin-drummer engine room of a hitmaking powerhouse; the band’s commercial heyday began a year later with “Shining Star,” a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. With a mix of rousing ballads and body-moving soul, Earth, Wind & Fire became pop figureheads of the disco era. Songs like 1976’s “Saturday Nite” established the band as a transatlantic success even before “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” caused international sensations later in the decade.
‘Jeopardy!’ blasted for ‘blasphemous’ exclusion of rock band in key category
Oh, “Jeopardy!” is in treble again. Music fans are wailing after the quiz show’s writers failed to mention a popular rock group on Thursday’s episode. Host Ken Jennings revealed the categories during the first round of gameplay — one of which was “Classic Flute Rock.” None of the questions pertained to the British band Jethro Tull, where frontman Ian Anderson is known for his flute prowess. The snub left “Jeopardy!” viewers with lots of questions. “No Jethro Tull in the Flute Rock category?? Are you crazy or just ill informed??” one user harped at the show on Twitter. “Seems blasphemous to have a ‘flute...
Comments / 0