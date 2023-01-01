Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Final poll to name TPA flamingo ends Monday
There are only a few hours left to help name the big flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport.
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
Tampa Bay Bucs QB helps rescue passengers after helicopter lands in water
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people were rescued from the water after their helicopter had to conduct an emergency landing. Little did they know they'd be rescued by an NFL quarterback. The Tampa Police Department said just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 29, a helicopter carrying a pilot and...
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
Hillsborough customers of defunct pool company want accountability
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last month. The sheriff’s office charged Bello with one count of contractor fraud. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim paid more than $54,000 for a pool that wasn’t […]
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech
The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for Free
Photo byLipinski, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Penny Lane is a song by the Beatles that was released in 1967. Primarily written by Paul McCartney, the song references a street in Liverpool, England.
2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint
2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Welcome to the world: Tampa Bay area hospitals introduce 2023's first newborns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many, ringing in the new year is an opportunity for a new beginning. For others, the new year is the beginning. On Sunday, Tampa Bay area hospitals shared the stories of babies brought into the world during the first moments of 2023. AdventHealth of...
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
Tampa's La Teresita lands on Food & Wine's list of 'Best Diners in Every State'
Yoder's in Sarasota did, too.
2 pedestrians fatally struck by vehicle in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two pedestrians were fatally struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. Deputies said it was discovered two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. They were both […]
Tampa developer revives $6.6 million lawsuit against city after hotel was denied
Punit Shah has donated to Mayor Jane Castor’s election PAC and was seen talking to her at a campaign launch party.
AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
Unique Safety Harbor home 'Whimzeyland' offers creative inspiration
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that. Whimzeyland is the home of traveling artist Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, who are collectors of inspiration as you could say. In the mid-1980s the couple acquired the home and started bringing back artistic inspirations from their travels abroad.
