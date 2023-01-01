Read full article on original website
Ault Highland shuts off the power on Denver Jewish Day 75-53
The force was strong for Ault Highland as it pierced Denver Jewish Day during Tuesday's 75-53 thumping in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
No pain, no gain: Yuma overcomes Denver Manual 66-48
Yuma called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-48 defeat of Denver Manual during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
Aurora Smoky Hill prevails over South Pasadena 81-52
Aurora Smoky Hill offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling South Pasadena during this 81-52 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Denver North darts by Aurora Hinkley in easy victory 77-18
Denver North's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Aurora Hinkley during a 77-18 blowout in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 3.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Highlands Ranch on top of Colorado Springs Vista Ridge 66-57
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Highlands Ranch did just enough to beat Colorado Springs Vista Ridge 66-57 in Colorado boys basketball on January 3.
Broomfield Holy Family staggers Elizabeth with resounding performance 74-51
Broomfield Holy Family dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-51 win over Elizabeth in Colorado boys basketball action on January 3.
Longmont Silver Creek engineers impressive victory over Frisco Summit 69-31
Longmont Silver Creek's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Frisco Summit 69-31 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Pretty portrait: Parker Chaparral paints a victorious picture in win over Aurora Overland 61-48
Parker Chaparral tipped and eventually toppled Aurora Overland 61-48 at Aurora Overland on January 3 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Parker Chaparral an 18-13 lead over Aurora Overland. The tables turned a bit at the half when the Trailblazers got within 31-30. Parker Chaparral...
Tuesday's Scores
Steve Woods
October 14, 1963 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 59) Dek: Steve was a mountain of a man in the climbing community. He remained an avid outdoorsman and climber throughout his life. Steven Douglas Woods, 59, passed away on December 10, 2022, following complications due to a heart attack. He was surrounded by family at UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Colorado. Steve was born on October 14, 1963, on Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Missouri to Lieutenant Colonel Jack V. Woods (USAF-retired) and Eva Kay Woods.
Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game
DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be...
Stephen 'Steve' Albert Genoff
Stephen "Steve" Albert Genoff passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, at 11:15 PM in Greeley Colorado. He peacefully took his last breath and closed his eyes into the loving arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. Steve was the firstborn child of Ralph and Doris Genoff. He was...
Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos...
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Top Longmont news stories of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, many Coloradans have spent the past few days attending community gatherings that mark the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which started on Dec. 30, 2021. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff’s...
LTE: Another year in the books
