Boulder, CO

The Longmont Leader

Ault Highland shuts off the power on Denver Jewish Day 75-53

The force was strong for Ault Highland as it pierced Denver Jewish Day during Tuesday's 75-53 thumping in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

No pain, no gain: Yuma overcomes Denver Manual 66-48

Yuma called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-48 defeat of Denver Manual during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Smoky Hill prevails over South Pasadena 81-52

Aurora Smoky Hill offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling South Pasadena during this 81-52 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
The Longmont Leader

Nerve-racking affair ends with Highlands Ranch on top of Colorado Springs Vista Ridge 66-57

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Highlands Ranch did just enough to beat Colorado Springs Vista Ridge 66-57 in Colorado boys basketball on January 3.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Broomfield Holy Family staggers Elizabeth with resounding performance 74-51

Broomfield Holy Family dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-51 win over Elizabeth in Colorado boys basketball action on January 3.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Silver Creek engineers impressive victory over Frisco Summit 69-31

Longmont Silver Creek's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Frisco Summit 69-31 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Steve Woods

October 14, 1963 ~ December 10, 2022 (age 59) Dek: Steve was a mountain of a man in the climbing community. He remained an avid outdoorsman and climber throughout his life. Steven Douglas Woods, 59, passed away on December 10, 2022, following complications due to a heart attack. He was surrounded by family at UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Colorado. Steve was born on October 14, 1963, on Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Missouri to Lieutenant Colonel Jack V. Woods (USAF-retired) and Eva Kay Woods.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
The Longmont Leader

Stephen 'Steve' Albert Genoff

Stephen "Steve" Albert Genoff passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, at 11:15 PM in Greeley Colorado. He peacefully took his last breath and closed his eyes into the loving arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. Steve was the firstborn child of Ralph and Doris Genoff. He was...
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Top Longmont news stories of 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, many Coloradans have spent the past few days attending community gatherings that mark the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which started on Dec. 30, 2021. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff’s...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: Another year in the books

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

