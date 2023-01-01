Fan stress was at an all-time high as Highlands Ranch did just enough to beat Colorado Springs Vista Ridge 66-57 in Colorado boys basketball on January 3. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

