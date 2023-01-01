Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half

After an early scare, the New York Knicks easily grounded the Houston Rockets to close out the calendar year.

If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication.

Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score only 53 points over the final three frames in a 108-88 victory. With the win, the Knicks (19-18) capped the calendar year off by ending a five-game losing streak and holding the woebegone Rockets to a season-low in scoring. All of that despite missing the services of RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson.

Julius Randle ended the year with double-doubles in nine of his last 10 games with 35 points and 12 rebounds, both game-highs. Immanuel Quickley, back in the lineup to spell Barrett and Brunson was 9-of-25 from the field but put in 27 points while former University of Houston basketball hero Quentin Grimes had 19.

The reeling Rockets (10-26) dropped their sixth in a row to the Knicks and the eighth in their last nine. Kevin Porter Jr. was two assists short of a triple-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in defeat. Houston visits Madison Square Garden on March 27.

The Knicks will open their 2023 slate on Mondy when they welcome in the Phoenix Suns for a matinee at Madison Square Garden (3 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.