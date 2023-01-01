Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

Georgia defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss has left the Ohio State game with an injury.

The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good.

Georgia is now down to Robert Beal, Marvin Jones, and Darris Smith at the JACK position.

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 12/31

Ladd McConkey, WR - Knee (IN) - Laura Rutledge reported Saturday morning that Ladd McConkey is set to be active in this game.

Warren McClendon (Knee) - Questionable - McClendon has practiced this week, according to sources but is expected to be in a reserve roll on Saturday.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season, according to sources.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling a toe injury but has played for the last four weeks.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (IN) - The vibes around AD Mitchell's potential return to full strength were much higher this week.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN