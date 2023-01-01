ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Top 9 high school football plays of 2022

DENVER — The 2022 high school football season brought us some incredible moments to remember, and now it's time for the best of the best!. We've gathered the top football plays the 9Preps team captured over the fall. Now we need your help to decide the winner! Cast your vote below for which moment you think takes the No. 1 spot for the year.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do at the 2023 National Western Stock Show

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is back. A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

DENVER — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Missing 27-year-old man last seen in Denver

DENVER — Just days after the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) program went live in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert seeking help to locate a 27-year-old man. On Tuesday, the CBI put out the alert on behalf of Denver Police. They're asking for help...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

KBCO's Ginger retiring Saturday

DENVER — After a radio career that spanned more than four decades, KBCO's Ginger Havlat is walking away from her dream job. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Havlat discovered her love of radio at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Following a stint at a Sioux Falls radio station after she graduated, Havlat moved to Colorado in 1981 and has spent most of the past four decades working at KBCO.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'

COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a December 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Never mind AFC West, Rosburg wants a win, period

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos need to hold a burning party. Gather up all those "Win the West" T-shirts Nathaniel Hackett distributed to his players and coaches during the offseason and training camp. And build a bonfire. The Broncos, with one more change to go, have not won a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Risner to miss final game of season, maybe as a Bronco

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Dalton Risner, the local country kid done good, will not play in the Broncos' final home game Sunday against the Chargers because of a hyperextended left elbow, a source told 9NEWS. The diagnosis was a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) that will require 2 to 4...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Jokic, Nuggets overcome rim delay, top Celtics 123-111

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Businesses recovering a year after Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — More than 1,000 properties were destroyed in the Marshall Fire last December. Just eight of them were businesses. A lot along Dillon Road in Louisville was once a small commercial property. While some owners have moved on to other locations, others are still recovering and figuring out their next move.
LOUISVILLE, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy