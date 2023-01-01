Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Colorado homeowners face higher premiums as risk of wildfire spreads
DENVER — Near Pearl Street in Boulder, a wildfire seemed unlikely. Yet Democratic State Representative Judy Amabile's neighbors now face challenges with finding affordable home insurance. "I am starting to hear some of my neighbors are not getting renewed and I would have never dreamed I was at risk...
Top 9 high school football plays of 2022
DENVER — The 2022 high school football season brought us some incredible moments to remember, and now it's time for the best of the best!. We've gathered the top football plays the 9Preps team captured over the fall. Now we need your help to decide the winner! Cast your vote below for which moment you think takes the No. 1 spot for the year.
9Things to do at the 2023 National Western Stock Show
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is back. A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant...
Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped...
Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game
DENVER — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the...
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Colorado kidnapping suspect claimed he was famous band member
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A parolee charged with kidnapping in connection with a Westminster Amber Alert told the victim he was a member of the band Bowling for Soup and offered to pay for 30 days in a hotel for the girl who had been living out of a car.
Missing 27-year-old man last seen in Denver
DENVER — Just days after the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) program went live in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert seeking help to locate a 27-year-old man. On Tuesday, the CBI put out the alert on behalf of Denver Police. They're asking for help...
Natural Grocers lands in Denver's Central Park neighborhood after months of delay
DENVER — A Natural Grocers store in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood will open this week, three months later than originally scheduled because getting city permits for refrigeration systems took longer than expected. The Lakewood-based grocery chain is using new systems for its refrigerated cases that use carbon dioxide...
KBCO's Ginger retiring Saturday
DENVER — After a radio career that spanned more than four decades, KBCO's Ginger Havlat is walking away from her dream job. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Havlat discovered her love of radio at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Following a stint at a Sioux Falls radio station after she graduated, Havlat moved to Colorado in 1981 and has spent most of the past four decades working at KBCO.
9NEWS
Why Denverites have left up their Christmas lights during the Stock Show since 1943
DENVER — If you notice your neighbor's Christmas lights are still on, it's not because they're lazy. They might be taking part in the Colorado tradition of keeping Christmas lights up through the National Western Stock Show in Denver. A tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair...
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a December 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
Never mind AFC West, Rosburg wants a win, period
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos need to hold a burning party. Gather up all those "Win the West" T-shirts Nathaniel Hackett distributed to his players and coaches during the offseason and training camp. And build a bonfire. The Broncos, with one more change to go, have not won a...
Risner to miss final game of season, maybe as a Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Dalton Risner, the local country kid done good, will not play in the Broncos' final home game Sunday against the Chargers because of a hyperextended left elbow, a source told 9NEWS. The diagnosis was a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) that will require 2 to 4...
Jokic, Nuggets overcome rim delay, top Celtics 123-111
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit...
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had...
Denver airport feels more normal after chaos during the holidays
DENVER — From Chicago, to Nashville, to Kansas City and Denver, it's been a nightmare to fly. Not only because of canceled flights and wait times but also so many people losing their luggage. On Saturday, Denver's baggage claim looked more normal. After a chaotic holiday season, luggage is...
Businesses recovering a year after Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — More than 1,000 properties were destroyed in the Marshall Fire last December. Just eight of them were businesses. A lot along Dillon Road in Louisville was once a small commercial property. While some owners have moved on to other locations, others are still recovering and figuring out their next move.
