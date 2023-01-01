Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Scores
Amherst vs. Wood River, ppd. Aquinas vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd. Arlington vs. Wisner-Pilger, ppd. Banner County vs. Sioux County, ppd. Boyd County vs. Santee, ppd. Bridgeport vs. Ogallala, ppd. to Jan 5th. Burwell vs. Ainsworth, ppd. Cedar Bluffs vs. Mead, ppd. Central City vs. Twin River, ppd. Chase County vs. Dundy...
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BOSTON COLLEGE 70, NOTRE DAME 63
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Goodwin 3-5, Starling 3-6, Wertz 2-5, Hammond 1-2, Ryan 1-6, Laszewski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wertz). Turnovers: 5 (Laszewski 3, Hammond, Ryan). Steals: 5 (Goodwin, Hammond, Laszewski, Ryan, Starling). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT
Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72
Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
No. 8 Tennessee 87, Mississippi St. 53
MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-3) Jeffries 2-8 1-3 5, Smith 3-6 3-4 9, Stevenson 7-10 1-3 15, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-3 1-3 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, McNair 0-3 0-0 0, Horton 1-2 0-2 2, Russell 1-6 0-0 2, Hamilton 3-4 1-2 9, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-17 53.
