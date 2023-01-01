ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, KY

Woman wanted by police in Central City

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman.

The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say what she is accused of.

“Bratcher is known to frequent Muhlenberg County and surrounding Counties,” the police department said.

She is believed to be 5’4″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. If you have any information on where she may be, you’re asked to contact the Central City Police Department or the Muhlenberg County Dispatch.

We have reached out to the Central City PIO for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Comments / 7

Stephen Faughender
3d ago

I will not inform anything without knowing what the accused is accused of.

Reply
7
Guest
3d ago

Why would anyone help them to get credits for a job they didn’t even do. They aint gonna help you.

Reply
4
