Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman.

The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say what she is accused of.

“Bratcher is known to frequent Muhlenberg County and surrounding Counties,” the police department said.

She is believed to be 5’4″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. If you have any information on where she may be, you’re asked to contact the Central City Police Department or the Muhlenberg County Dispatch.

We have reached out to the Central City PIO for more information and are waiting to hear back.

UP NEXT: Very few details released on Henderson kidnapping arrest

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).