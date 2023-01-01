Read full article on original website
Massive deer that traveled South, swam a mile across Mississippi River, killed by hunter
A Mississippi deer hunter bagged what is likely the most famous buck in the state. Buck No. 140 crossed the Mississippi River four times.
Metal beam in passing freight train kills Alabama train conductor
The train conductor who was killed early Tuesday morning has been identified as an Alabama man. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the train conductor as Walter James Griffin III, 43, of Hueytown, Alabama. Yates said Griffin, a Norfolk Southern train conductor in training, was killed just after...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Tornado Crushes Louisiana Town, Rescue Begins as Storm Moves East
A swath of tornadoes is working its way now through Louisiana and into the rest of the Deep South.
WLBT
‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report
An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
Mississippi Veterinarian Who Killed Two Cops Told Them She Was Being Followed
Mississippi veterinarian Amy Anderson allegedly pointed out an unrelated white pick-up truck in the motel parking lot before she shot Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Ofc. Branden Estorffe. The Mississippi veterinarian who engaged in a shoot-out with two police officers, killing them both, had told those officers...
Dense fog on I-10 contributes to crashes, paramedic's death
The new year began with extremely dense fog in Southeast Louisiana. Many areas had visibilities down to just feet. Louisiana State Police reported 16 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes along I-10
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
Teenage driver killed in Upstate crash
A teenaged driver has died in a single vehicle collision in Spartanburg county. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway reports, that the 18 year-old driver from Campobello ran off the roadway.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Updated SBLive Mississippi Power 10, Class-by-Class High School Basketball Rankings (Jan. 2)
JACKSON — It's time for another round of rankings as teams across the state get into region play this week. Here's a look at the Power 10 and Class-by-Class rankings for boys and girls in Mississippi for Monday, Jan. 2. BOYSPower 10Horn Lake (14-1) Olive Branch (10-1) Biloxi ...
WLOX
Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Two (12/29/22)
Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Three (12/30/22) Gulfport Holiday Classic Day One (12/28/22) Highlights from Harrison Central, Gulfport, and Pascagoula. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Boys Basketball: Moss Point @...
