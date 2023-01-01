ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
JACKSON, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report

An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
MILLRY, AL
WLOX

Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Two (12/29/22)

Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Three (12/30/22) Gulfport Holiday Classic Day One (12/28/22) Highlights from Harrison Central, Gulfport, and Pascagoula. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Boys Basketball: Moss Point @...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy