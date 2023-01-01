Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen BeforeRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 8 TENNESSEE 87, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Hamilton 2-3, Davis 1-2, Murphy 1-2, Reed 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Moore 0-2, Russell 0-2, Jeffries 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Matthews 3, Smith 3, Horton 2, Murphy 2, Davis, Moore). Steals: 8 (Jeffries...
Bakersfield Californian
KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72
Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
Bakersfield Californian
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
AKRON 76, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 51
Percentages: FG .353, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Thornton 1-2, Nutter 1-3, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, D.Hunter 0-2, Coit 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser, Thornton). Turnovers: 17 (Crump 3, Durosinmi 3, Williams 3, Coit 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Nutter...
Bakersfield Californian
BOSTON COLLEGE 70, NOTRE DAME 63
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Goodwin 3-5, Starling 3-6, Wertz 2-5, Hammond 1-2, Ryan 1-6, Laszewski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wertz). Turnovers: 5 (Laszewski 3, Hammond, Ryan). Steals: 5 (Goodwin, Hammond, Laszewski, Ryan, Starling). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
Bakersfield Californian
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
Bakersfield Californian
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Comments / 0