Santa Barbara, CA

foxla.com

Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara

A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
newsfromthestates.com

Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sfvbj.com

110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard

Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
OXNARD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

