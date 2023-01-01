Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aztec Football’s Signing Class Includes 3 San Diego Preps, N.M. Transfer
San Diego State football has announced the addition of transfer Cody Moon, an honorable-mention all-Mountain West selection last year for New Mexico. Moon is among the Aztecs’ 19-man signing class, which features 11 players on defense and eight on offense, with 14 from high schools and five transferring from other colleges.
foxla.com
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
Body of Male Found in Transient Camp Near Interstate 805
The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp. San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
San Diego Police Searching for Missing Man, 45
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 45-year- old man who has difficulty communicating and has memory issues who went missing in San Diego. Luis Rubio Hoffman was last seen near 700 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police. Hoffman is Hispanic. He...
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
Santa Barbara Independent
More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara
A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
newsfromthestates.com
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect
– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
San Diego County to Get Break from Rain Monday, But More Storms Coming
Scattered showers were expected to continue across San Diego County Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night’s heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
Semi-truck crash prompts SR-15 closure
A crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday caused crews to shut down several freeway lanes near Mission Valley.
Comments / 0