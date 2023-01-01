Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
AKRON 76, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 51
Percentages: FG .353, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Thornton 1-2, Nutter 1-3, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, D.Hunter 0-2, Coit 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser, Thornton). Turnovers: 17 (Crump 3, Durosinmi 3, Williams 3, Coit 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Nutter...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Benintendi, White Sox finalize $75 million, 5-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox were looking for a left-handed hitter to balance their lineup and a strong defender to add to their outfield. They see Andrew Benintendi filling those needs. “His profile both offensively and defensively we thought were great complements to what we already had...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 8 Tennessee 87, Mississippi St. 53
MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-3) Jeffries 2-8 1-3 5, Smith 3-6 3-4 9, Stevenson 7-10 1-3 15, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-3 1-3 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, McNair 0-3 0-0 0, Horton 1-2 0-2 2, Russell 1-6 0-0 2, Hamilton 3-4 1-2 9, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-17 53.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Bakersfield Californian
BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
BOSTON COLLEGE 70, NOTRE DAME 63
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Goodwin 3-5, Starling 3-6, Wertz 2-5, Hammond 1-2, Ryan 1-6, Laszewski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wertz). Turnovers: 5 (Laszewski 3, Hammond, Ryan). Steals: 5 (Goodwin, Hammond, Laszewski, Ryan, Starling). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72
Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
Bakersfield Californian
VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT
Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
Bakersfield Californian
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
Missouri at Arkansas odds, picks and predictions
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) meet the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) Wednesday. Tip-off at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Missouri vs. Arkansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
How declaring Bills/Bengals a ‘no contest’ would affect playoff seeding in the AFC
If Monday night’s abandoned game between the Bills and Bengals is declared a “no contest,” it could have significant implications on the AFC playoff race.
