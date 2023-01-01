ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bakersfield Californian

AKRON 76, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 51

Percentages: FG .353, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Thornton 1-2, Nutter 1-3, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, D.Hunter 0-2, Coit 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser, Thornton). Turnovers: 17 (Crump 3, Durosinmi 3, Williams 3, Coit 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Nutter...
DEKALB, IL
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
DURHAM, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Benintendi, White Sox finalize $75 million, 5-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox were looking for a left-handed hitter to balance their lineup and a strong defender to add to their outfield. They see Andrew Benintendi filling those needs. “His profile both offensively and defensively we thought were great complements to what we already had...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

No. 8 Tennessee 87, Mississippi St. 53

MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-3) Jeffries 2-8 1-3 5, Smith 3-6 3-4 9, Stevenson 7-10 1-3 15, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-3 1-3 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, McNair 0-3 0-0 0, Horton 1-2 0-2 2, Russell 1-6 0-0 2, Hamilton 3-4 1-2 9, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-17 53.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Californian

BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65

Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
YPSILANTI, MI
Bakersfield Californian

MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
EAST LANSING, MI
Bakersfield Californian

BOSTON COLLEGE 70, NOTRE DAME 63

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Goodwin 3-5, Starling 3-6, Wertz 2-5, Hammond 1-2, Ryan 1-6, Laszewski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wertz). Turnovers: 5 (Laszewski 3, Hammond, Ryan). Steals: 5 (Goodwin, Hammond, Laszewski, Ryan, Starling). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian

KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72

Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bakersfield Californian

VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT

Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO
Bakersfield Californian

Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missouri at Arkansas odds, picks and predictions

The No. 21 Missouri Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) meet the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) Wednesday. Tip-off at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Missouri vs. Arkansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

