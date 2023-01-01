Read full article on original website
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
travellemming.com
31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)
If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
sfbayview.com
Black contractors: ‘We want to put our community to work’
“I’m a contractor, I want to be a contractor. I do an excellent job. In spite of the fact that I’m small, I’m growing every day. But everything is a fight, and it shouldn’t have to be.” LaSonia Mansfield of Mansfield Construction Clean-up Co. is a brave woman – brave enough to own her own business in an industry that’s nearly all owned and controlled by white men, the old boys’ club, and brave enough to turn out at 7:00 a.m. on a cold Dec. 14 morning with other Black contractors and truckers to shut down a construction site on Potrero Hill at 26th & Connecticut to demand a fair share of the work.
The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach
Editor’s Note: La Barrique has reopened as Pho Ha Noi Elite and offers a similar menu at the same location. At La Barrique in San Jose’s Little Saigon, you can start your meal with a volcano of flaming bone marrow and a crafted cocktail, dine on a 42-ounce tomahawk steak served on a wooden platter... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
Aztec Football’s Signing Class Includes 3 San Diego Preps, N.M. Transfer
San Diego State football has announced the addition of transfer Cody Moon, an honorable-mention all-Mountain West selection last year for New Mexico. Moon is among the Aztecs’ 19-man signing class, which features 11 players on defense and eight on offense, with 14 from high schools and five transferring from other colleges.
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
kusi.com
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP San Francisco has advised drivers that Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to major flooding. CHP advises drivers to take Interstate 280 as an alternate route. There is no current estimate for reopening. The post Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding appeared first on KION546.
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
