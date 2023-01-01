Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Finch delivers interesting comments in radio interview
"Immature habits" and Anthony Edwards' "leadership is growing."
Bakersfield Californian
KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72
Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
Bakersfield Californian
BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Bakersfield Californian
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
Comments / 0