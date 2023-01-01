ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72

Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
KALAMAZOO, MI
BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65

Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
YPSILANTI, MI
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
DURHAM, NC
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
EAST LANSING, MI
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO

