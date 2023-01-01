ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
DURHAM, NC
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
EAST LANSING, MI
VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT

Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
AKRON 76, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 51

Percentages: FG .353, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Thornton 1-2, Nutter 1-3, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, D.Hunter 0-2, Coit 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser, Thornton). Turnovers: 17 (Crump 3, Durosinmi 3, Williams 3, Coit 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Nutter...
DEKALB, IL
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO

