Helsinn publishes results from a secondary analysis of a Phase 3 trial in patients with CINV. Lugano, Switzerland, January 4, 2023 - Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully integrated global biopharma company with a track record of over forty years of commercial execution and a strong focus in oncology and rare diseases, announces results from a secondary analysis of a Phase 3 multicenter pivotal trial in patients with breakthrough chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) receiving antiemetic prophylaxis (oral or IV NEPA) have been published in The Oncologist.

6 HOURS AGO