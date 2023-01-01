Read full article on original website
U.S. Soccer names Anthony Hudson interim coach for January camp amid Gregg Berhalter investigation
Anthony Hudson, a U.S. soccer assistant, will direct the men's national team during this month's training camp while a review of Gregg Berhalter continues.
Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a frigate armed with the country's latest hypersonic weapons on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine
Bakersfield Californian
Helsinn publishes results from a secondary analysis of a Phase 3 trial in patients with CINV ...
Helsinn publishes results from a secondary analysis of a Phase 3 trial in patients with CINV. Lugano, Switzerland, January 4, 2023 - Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully integrated global biopharma company with a track record of over forty years of commercial execution and a strong focus in oncology and rare diseases, announces results from a secondary analysis of a Phase 3 multicenter pivotal trial in patients with breakthrough chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) receiving antiemetic prophylaxis (oral or IV NEPA) have been published in The Oncologist.
