K-State pulls off overtime upset in Big 12 opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With an 11-1 start to new head coach Jerome Tang’s tenure, K-State men’s basketball looked to keep the momentum going into conference play against No. 24 West Virginia.

An early deficit was followed by clutch play late in the second half, sending the two schools into overtime. Bramlage Coliseum was rocking as the Wildcats got the better of the Mountaineers in the extra period, holding on to an 82-76 win.

West Virginia looked like the better team early on, jumping out to 13-1 and 18-5 leads. K-State didn’t get into double-digit scoring until 10:06 remaining in the first half.

The rest of the first half was back-and-forth, both teams defending well, as the Mountaineers took a 32-21 lead into the locker room.

The Wildcats made the right adjustments at the half, continuing to hold the West Virginia offense in check, and slowly creeping back into the game. A 16-7 run to start the second half had the ‘Cats down two points with 14 minutes to play.

K-State took its first lead of the game with 12 minutes remaining on a layup from Keyontae Johnson to go up 44-42. The Wildcats continued with the momentum, getting up to a seven-point lead.

The Mountaineers were then the ones battling back. With a minute remaining, West Virginia retook the lead at 63-62.

A bucket from Johnson and two free throws from Abayomi Iyiola put K-State up three with 13 seconds remaining.

West Virginia’s Tre Mitchell missed a potential game-tying three with four seconds left, but Kedrian Johnson got the rebound and hit a three at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Overtime was all K-State, with the Wildcats jumping out to a six-point lead. K-State got up by as much as eight points as the Wildcats went on to win 82-76.

Markquis Nowell finished with 23 points and 10 assists. Johnson contributed 18 points and six rebounds, Iyiola with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The win moves K-State’s record to 12-1, 1-0 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats get their first conference road game at No. 6 Texas on January 3.

