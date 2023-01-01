ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Press Democrat girls golfer of the year: Cardinal Newman’s Gabby Sinatra ended prep career with a bang

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Gabby Sinatra really did save the best of her high school career for last.

The Cardinal Newman senior capped off her final prep campaign by shooting a career-low two-under par 69 at the North Coast Section Division 1 Championship at Foxtail South in late October.

That score was tied for the second-best in the field of 128 other golfers and secured her a spot in the CIF NorCal Regional Championships for the first time in her career.

While she ultimately had to withdraw from NorCals due to illness, she was the only Sonoma County golfer to make it to that point of the season.

For her stellar senior season, The Press Democrat is naming Sinatra the 2022 girls golfer of the year.

“I guess I’m kind of surprised but really honored,” Sinatra said of the recognition. “I’ve been playing golf for like almost more than 10 years now, so it’s nice to get recognized for everything I’ve done, especially since this is my senior year. It feels like a really good cherry on top to everything.”

Making NorCals was just one of several impressive feats Sinatra accomplished in the fall. She posted a county-best 38.5 scoring average en route to being named the North Bay League-Oak’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and was one of three Cardinals to shoot under 80 at Rooster Run to help Newman capture the NCS Division 2 team title for the second time in school history.

But it’s not just in high school where Sinatra has impressed. During the summer of 2019 as a 13-year-old, Sinatra hit three holes over a four-month span. Her first was July 7 on hole No. 7 at Windsor. The second was not two weeks later, July 19 No. 11 at Bennett Valley. And her third was Oct. 14 on hole No. 15 at Rooster Run.

Sinatra, who plays off a 1.8 handicap index and calls Bennett Valley her home course, said she’s appreciative off all the opportunities golf has given her but isn’t sure if she’ll continue playing at the next level. She wants to make it through college applications first and foremost.

“It’s a very stressful time as I’m sure a lot of seniors can relate, without having to worry about playing a sport in college, too,” she said. “I’ll definitely still keep golf in my life and still play for fun, but I kind of want to expand my horizons. So, we’ll see what else is in store for me.”

