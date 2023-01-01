Rain is set to move into the area Tuesday morning, according to Southland forecasters, a day after the skies cleared for the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.As part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National Weather Service predicts rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange County Tuesday morning. Heavier rain and strong winds are forecast as part of a stronger Pacific storm system expected to impact the Southland Wednesday through Thursday.Clouds were thickening Monday with partly and mostly cloudy skies expected to blanket the Southland Tuesday, growing denser as the...

