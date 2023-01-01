DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the PM hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible (damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and a few tornadoes); our NW communities are under an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather while the remainder of the region is in a Slight risk for severe weather. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather if you have plans to be out and about, and I would recommend downloading the WDHN Weather app so you can get any watches and warnings that go out. It’ll be warm once again with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO