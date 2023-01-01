Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Service, business delays and closures due to severe weather
(WDHN)— With severe weather moving through the area, it’s important to stay up to date on all the business, organization, and service delays and closures in the area. Dothan Specialty Clinic, a doctor’s office which specializes in cardiology, urology, dermatology, and rheumatology, will have a delayed opening until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
wdhn.com
Storms will ramp back up tomorrow morning
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a few more showers throughout the evening and overnight tonight, but severe storms are unlikely. Temperatures will hold in the middle 60s. Wednesday starts off with a bit of a bang as a line of storms rolls in around or just before sunrise for the western portions of the viewing area. Those storms likely arrive in Dothan around 8 AM, and they should be out of Early County around 10 AM. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and a weak, brief tornado embedded within the line. Clouds will start to move out during the afternoon hours, and temperatures will still peak in the middle 70s.
wdhn.com
Severe threat this morning; calmer weather to follow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our line of showers and storms continues to push eastward through the region. The leading edge of the line will be where storms will have the best chance to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two the main threats. The line will exit the region by 10 AM along with the front, and we’ll see skies gradually clear behind it as drier air filters in. We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s one more time for highs.
wdhn.com
Severe weather possible through mid-week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have multiple rounds of showers and storms over the next couple of days. There is a lot of discrepancy between high-resolution models about the placement/location of storms, but know the possibility of severe weather exists. The first batch will move in from the south during Tuesday afternoon hours.
wdhn.com
Severe weather possible today and tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the PM hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible (damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and a few tornadoes); our NW communities are under an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather while the remainder of the region is in a Slight risk for severe weather. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather if you have plans to be out and about, and I would recommend downloading the WDHN Weather app so you can get any watches and warnings that go out. It’ll be warm once again with highs in the middle and upper 70s.
wdhn.com
Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be exceptionally warm with lows in the low and middle 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Tuesday starts off dry, but we have a 70% chance for rain during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be discrete in natural, so tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will all be possible. The worst storms and higher chance for severe weather will likely be along and west/north of the I-65 corridor. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Days issued for January 3 through January 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared 4Warn Weather Days for Tuesday, January 3 through Wednesday, January 4. We can expect two rounds of storms, the first being Tuesday afternoon with a big window of 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Round two will come in Wednesday morning from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
wtvy.com
Portion of Campbellton Highway closed for drainage work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Campbellton Highway, located in the southwest outskirts of Dothan, will be closed until further notice. The portion of the roadway closed, located between W Saunders Road and Scott Nurserey Road, is due to storm drainage replacement for an upcoming paving project. Drivers are...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for January 4, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. The line has exited the region, meaning our severe weather threat is officially over! We’ll see skies gradually clear behind the front as drier air filters in later today. We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s one more time for highs.
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the pricing to install storm pipes...
wdhn.com
Car hits pole on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A car sustained heavy damage after running off the road and hitting a commercial sign. According to officials on the scene, the car left the roadway before reaching the guardrail on the 3200 block of Ross Clark Circle. The car drove through the grass lot of...
wtvy.com
Samson Elementary flooded after busted pipes, cleanup continues
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Some major cleanup continues over at Samson Elementary School after busted pipes caused by the Christmas weekend freezing temperatures resulted in flooding throughout the school. According to a Facebook post from the Geneva County School system, the pipes busted in the ceiling of the school, which...
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
wdhn.com
One killed in Jackson County crash
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the...
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash in Gadsden County left a vehicle overturned
A crash involving a vehicle has occurred on Highway 90 in Gadsden County, leaving a single vehicle turned over.
wdhn.com
Slocomb has received a large loan to update its sewer system
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — One of the fastest-growing cities in the wiregrass has started the new year with good news from the state of Alabama. Slocomb will receive a nearly $1.5 million dollar revolving loan for improvements to its sewer system. Over recent years, Eastern Geneva County has seen...
wdhn.com
Enterprise teenager missing according to police
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager. EPD said that 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen on January 2nd, leaving Henderson Park in a 2008 red Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of HNZ3021. She was...
wdhn.com
Samson students returning to school after flooding
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— After a major pipe burst in Samson Elementary School, the students will return to school near the end of the week. Geneva County Schools recently posted on their Facebook page that the Samson Elementary School building had 1-2 inches of standing water after a major pipe burst above the ceiling. The burst happened during the extreme cold that moved through the Wiregrass area.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan police looking for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Police are asking for public assistance in finding an 18-year-old runaway. According to the Dothan Police Department, Elle Vaughn was wearing a Taco Bell uniform when she was last seen by her guardian outside of the Taco Bell at 4468 West Main Street on the morning of December 20.
WJHG-TV
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Comments / 0