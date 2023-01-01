Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season
Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
tennismajors.com
Rublev defeated by Bautista Agut in Adelaide
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut edged out Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 4 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bautista Agut, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between Andy Murray...
WFMZ-TV Online
Brazil Pele
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos
Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
Yardbarker
Djokovic shines with superb tennis in Adelaide after doubles disappointment
Novak Djokovic elected to begin the 2023 season on the doubles court and it wasn't a successful start for him. The experienced Serbian lost alongside Vasek Pospisil, despite the two enjoying the time spent on the court together. However, after a disappointing start to the season in doubles, Djokovic focused on his main discipline, the singles event at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.
Post Register
Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney
SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday's defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness. The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain's Cameron Norrie in three sets.
Yardbarker
Nadal sets bad milestone by losing first two matches of the season
It's only been a few days in 2023, and Rafael Nadal has already set a new milestone; however, this one is not as good as the usual ones. Over the course of his career, Nadal accomplished many wonderful things, but 2023 got off to a rough start for him. It was the first time in his career that he dropped the opening two matches of the season. He enjoyed competing and thought his losses to de Minaur and Norrie were good losses.
one37pm.com
ATP Hits A Winner With Generative NFT Drop
The sold-out collection has captivated tennis audiences and generative art fans alike, sidestepping the well-trodden path of sporting video highlights to pursue subtle abstract artworks. Martin Grasser, a San Francisco-based artist whose work explores systems and forms of repetition, launched an avant-garde generative NFT collection at the end of 2022...
Yardbarker
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Few would argue against the era of the Big Four going down in history as the Golden Era of men’s tennis, such was the domination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray between the years 2008-2017. Sadly, it was relatively short-lived. The Big Four became the...
Fritz, Keys help U.S. secure berth in United Cup quarterfinals
Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz fueled a critical day for Team USA on Monday in Sydney, posting victories over Germany at the United Cup mixed teams event, securing the Americans a berth in the tournament's quarterfinals.
WVNews
Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. The former world No. 1 — now ranked No. 7 — had an easy time on Wednesday for his third victory in three tries against the 29th-ranked Serbian.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
theScore
Thousands of fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was...
Yardbarker
2023 ASB Classic Auckland WTA Draw with Gauff, Williams, Raducanu & more
The 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand is a WTA 250 level tournament and is set to take place from January 2-8, 2023. The draw for the event features 32 players, but it doesn't include the defending, Serena Williams, who won in Auckland in 2020 when the tournament last took place. In 2023, the top seed for the tournament is her compatriot Coco Gauff, who is one of the rising stars of the sport and has already achieved great success at a young age.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0