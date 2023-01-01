Read full article on original website
Family, supporters reunited with Minnesota businessman detained in Ethiopia
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of people came out to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to show support while loved ones said they'd been anticipating this moment for days. With balloons and flowers in hand, a small crowd of supporters, loved ones and community leaders gathered at airport baggage claim to welcome Minnesota businessman, Tashitaa Tufaa, the owner and CEO of the Metropolitan Transit Network, who had been detained in Ethiopia.
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Advocates hope lawmakers will allow access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status
ST PAUL, Minn — Si se puede!. That was the motto as advocates fighting to allow access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status stood in front of a snowy capitol Tuesday. Until 2003, residents of Minnesota did not have to provide proof of legal residence to get...
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
fox9.com
Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW
Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
Lawmakers encouraged to create a state-supported Minnesota film commission
Minnesota is the only state without an official, state-supported film commission, and operators of a non-profit want lawmakers to create such a panel
KAAL-TV
New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
Walz, Ellison, other state leaders sworn in for new terms
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Inauguration ceremonies were held in Minnesota Monday morning, as several law makers took their oaths of office leading into the start of the 2023 legislative session. Everyone sworn in Monday won their re-election bids in November, but it sets the stage for what should be an interesting session, because the Democrats will have control of the House, the Senate, and the governor's office.Among the key issues we could see tackled in this upcoming session include legalizing marijuana, codifying abortion rights, family and medical leave and gun laws. Minnesota's constitutional officers sworn in Monday include Gov. Tim Walz,...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
krwc1360.com
Battle Lines Already Forming on Marijuana Legalization Discussion
The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session opens today (Tuesday), and already the battle lines are being drawn on the topic of legalizing marijuana in the state. A group called Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization will release a scorecard to grade lawmakers on how well they address key issues surrounding legalization of recreational marijuana, including traffic and workplace safety, education, and regulation to enforce what they call reasonable age limitations on purchase and use.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Diversifying the Minnesota Girl Scouts
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Girl Scout troops are very common, but not many are like BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Mentored Troop 18793. It's one of the few Girl Scout troops in the state run by women of color working to inspire young girls of color. Paulette...
Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Democrats take control as Minnesota lawmakers return, plan fast start
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democrats gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature on Tuesday and planned to move quickly on bills related to abortion access, conversion therapy, and taxes. Democrats have a lengthy agenda built up over nearly a decade of divided government, along with a $17.6 billion...
