Hornets End 2022 With A Loss to the Brooklyn Nets

The Hornets competed hard throughout the game, but the best team in the NBA over the past 15 games was too much to handle. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 51 points and their bench scored 42 points led by Yuta Watanabe.

The Nets have been the hottest team in the NBA over the past 15 games and that continued as they started the game with an 11-4 run. Mason Plumlee kept the Hornets alive in the first quarter as he scored the Hornets' first nine out of 13 points. The nine first-quarter points were a season-high for Mason Plumlee in any first quarter this season. Kevin Durant got his in the first quarter as he scored 10 points to help propel the Nets to a 32-22 lead after the first.

Mark Williams kept the Hornets' great center play rolling as he scored six straight points to start the second quarter for the Hornets. Williams totaled six points and six rebounds in just eight minutes in the first half. The Hornets cut the Nets' lead down to just five with 5:30 remaining in the half but the Nets then responded with a 14-4 run to give them a 57-42 lead. The Nets took a 61-49 lead into the break.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were nothing short of amazing as they combined for 32 of the Nets' 61 first-half points. To say the Hornets struggled from three in the first half would be an understatement as they shot just 11.1% from three (2/18). The Nets were not much better from deep as they were just 3-14 on three-pointers.

LaMelo Ball had a rough half with just eight points on 3-10 shooting from the field and three turnovers. The Hornets free throw shooting kept them in it in the first half, shooting 13/14 from the line, and Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier were a part of that as they were a combined 9/9 from the line.

The Nets started the third quarter on a 5-0 run led by Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton, which sparked an early Steve Clifford timeout in just the first minute of the half. LaMelo Ball responded with two three-pointers out of the timeout to get his night going. LaMelo kept his streak going of two or more three-pointers going as he extended it to 12 straight games. He completely took over after his two three-pointers with multiple assists, rebounds, and another huge three-pointer to cut the Nets lead to just six at 71-65 with 7:33 remaining. The Nets once again matched the Hornets' run with an 11-4 run to give them an 82-69 lead with several buckets by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. LaMelo recorded 12 points in the third quarter to give him 20 points, which ties Kemba Walker for the most straight 20-point games with 11 since 2016. Back-to-back threes by Yuta Watanabe expanded the Nets' run to 24-12 to give extend the lead to 97-79 after three quarters of play. Watanabe got it done on the defensive end as well with five steals, which was a career-high.

The Nets role players Edmond Sumner, TJ Warren, and Royce O'Neale skyrocketed the Nets lead to 21 halfway through the fourth quarter with Kevin Durant on the bench. That was pretty much all she wrote as the Hornets could never get back into the game.

Hayward's struggles this season showed tonight as he looked lost on the offensive side. Hayward had just 2 points on 1-7 shooting, along with 3 turnovers and 3 fouls.

Top Performers:

LaMelo Ball: 23 points 11 assists 7 rebounds

Mason Plumlee: 22 points 10 rebounds 3 assists (first 20-10 game since 2016)

Terry Rozier: 16 points 5 rebounds 2 assists

The Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 7:00 PM EST in Spectrum Center as the Hornets look to sweep the Lakers this season.