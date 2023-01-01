ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Year’s Eve tradition? Texas lawmaker looks to target celebratory gunfire

By Sam Stark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sehIE_0jzyw7DD00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is no shortage of clamorous noises at the stroke of midnight ringing in the new year. Some shoot off fireworks, others take to the streets to bang pots and pans and some folks may shoot celebratory gunshots into the air.

On Jan. 31, 2016, Texas State Rep. Armando Martinez (D-Weslaco) almost lost his life to the latter.

That evening, he remembered feeling a little under the weather but decided to go out into the country, slightly outside of Weslaco, to fire off some fireworks for his wife, kids and their friends. As midnight approached, the kids set up the fireworks in anticipation of 2017.

New Year rang in, his kids lit the fireworks, and Martinez gave his wife a New Year’s kiss. When he broke away from his wife, he recalled warning his kids not to get too close to the flames. That is when he felt a searing pain in the back of his head.

“I put my head down and, I said, ‘I got hit,’” Martinez recalled. “Initially, I thought it was a firework, but it just hurt so bad… I said, ‘I need to go to the ER’,” he continued.

Martinez had a CAT scan, and the doctor determined there was a bullet so deep they needed to have a neurosurgeon remove it. Martinez recovered.

“I often think if it would have hit my wife, or that would have hit one of my kids, maybe they wouldn’t be around today.”

Celebratory gunfire is the act of shooting a shot or several rounds into the air at the stroke of midnight. In Texas, if someone is caught recklessly firing their gun inside the corporate city limits of a town of over 100,000 people, they could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor – a fine of up to $4,000 and a jail sentence of up to a year. It is still illegal to recklessly fire a gun in smaller cities, according to statutes, it is a Class B misdemeanor.

“Individuals that are doing it believe that it is harmless, however, [it is] quite the contrary,” said Seargent Bryan Washsko of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “What goes up must come down. There are several documented cases in Texas in the last few years of people who have been killed and seriously injured from these bullets that are raining down.”

Washko said he was working on the night of New Year’s Eve 2018 in San Antonio. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department warned Washko and his partner to find an overpass to hide under at midnight because of celebratory gunfire.

He thought they might be exaggerating, but then at midnight, “you could just hear the thousands of rounds going off just in our area alone – automatic gunfire [and] semi-automatic gunfire. It was a very dangerous situation to be in. And you know, when that many tens of thousands of rounds go up, they’ve got to come down,” Washko said.

Nicole Golden of Texas Gun Sense said the laws on the books surrounding celebratory gunfire could be more restrictive.

“Texas doesn’t have any truly comprehensive laws around celebratory gunfire or reckless discharge of a firearm,” Golden said. “We have recommended for years now to address this. [It is] an entirely preventable situation.”

In Texas, it is illegal to carry a firearm while intoxicated in public, but “on private properties, there are no restrictions on firing any kind of firearm while under the influence,” Golden said.

“We could strengthen penalties. We can make the laws around intoxication more consistent,” Golden said. “We can expand the existing law to cover smaller cities and towns rather than only those with populations of 100,000 people and more,” she continued.

Texas Rep. Martinez filed a bill in 2017, the year a bullet hit his head, to charge anyone who shoots a celebratory gunshot with a Class A misdemeanor or a first-degree felony if the bullet causes serious harm. The bill was unsuccessful.

“Unfortunately, you know, you have people that think that this is a gun legislation,” Martinez said. “This has everything to do with safety and making sure that people are responsible. Because I know growing up, and even teaching my children, is that you want to be a responsible gun owner, not irresponsible. And it’s the irresponsible ones that we need to worry about.”

Martinez said he is drafting another bill related to celebratory gunfire that he will file before the next session, he said.

“We can strengthen a law to make sure that people are aware that if they’re caught doing this, there is going to be consequences, and we need to hold them accountable for that,” he said.

Comments / 10

RobertRon Morrison
3d ago

why don't you try educating people instead of throwing them in jail and quit trying to change the law and the Constitution like other states have done once again educate people don't just throw them in jail or fine them! you have the resources to do that but you choose not to!

Reply(2)
4
elate-08fifth
3d ago

"Celebratory gunfire" is sheer stupidity on so many levels

Reply
13
Related
95.5 KLAQ

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?

There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
ODESSA, TX
US105

Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?

Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
Lord Ganesh

Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State

The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year

Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy