Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is coming soon. During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
Leaks suggest a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s OLED switch may be coming
A user named Kysen posted the images on the forum page. They didn’t mention whether the images came from them or they have actualized the console in question. However, in VGCs report, the front and back images of the standard-of-class OLED switch shown clearly showing the front and back a picture of what could be the special-edition changeable, built to the aesthetic of the “Warrers of the Kingdom” and its box-cover artwork.
Ubisoft's Star Wars game lead walks back New Years message after fans guess at a 2023 release date
"2023 is going to be huge for us"
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
Silent Hill 2 remake will faithfully stick to the original story says Bloober Team
Some fans aren’t sold out on the Bloober Team who helmed the project (pic: Konami) (Desk 3:06 AM). Bloober Team aware of the expectations of their Silent Hill 2 remake, which is why its active avoiding making any changes to the plot. After long rumours, Konami finally announced that...
Steamped Atomic Heart won’t be updated as DLC
It has been for a long time, but with the release of Mundfish Atomic Heart, a little over one month is no longer the only one with whom it finally came to the table. The game received a short but sweet new trailer during The Game Awards in December, and now, Robert Bagratuni, founder and game director of Mundfish, has a little insight into its development through an interview with Wccftech.
Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 53: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Swordmaster’s Youngest Son just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Swordmaster’s Youngest Son chapter 53. We will also provide you with regularly updated official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Standard of Reincarnation recommendations.
Ayakashi Triangle Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Matsuri Kazamaki inherits the clan's ninja exorcist business that rids the world of dangerous ayakashi. However, Kazamaki's childhood friend Suzu believes that not all ayakashi are evil, which is why they have always fought. Meet Matsuri and Suzu in Ayakashi Triangle Episode 1 as they encounter Shirogane, the King of Ayakashi.
Genshin Impact clone trailer shown with mountable dragons and Devil May Cry combat
Representatives of the Korean company Hound 13 have posted a new trailer for their epic role-playing action game Dragon Sword – which many call a Genshin Impact clone – due to its similar gameplay and visuals. In reality, it isn’t exactly the same as the Chinese production of miho.
Dead Space interview: a painstakingly precise remake for old and new fans
Someone had once said you could be terrified in space, but you could not be worried there. It was perfectly true. I recount the shock that I felt when I first saw Dead Space (much too young to be playing horror games) to the remake’s technical director, David Robillard. Overwhelmed, I thought, they couldn’t do that, could they? It couldn’t get any worse, could it?
