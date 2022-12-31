ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gifamilyradio.com

Nebraska Falls at Michigan State

Michigan State used a strong first-half finish to pull away from Nebraska en route to a 74-56 victory Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The game was tied at 11 before Michigan State outscored Nebraska 28-6 over the final 12 minutes of the first half. The Spartans turned a three-point lead into a 13-point advantage with a 10-0 run. Michigan State then closed the half on a 13-0 run, stretching a nine-point lead into a 22-point halftime advantage.
EAST LANSING, MI
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Travel to Michigan State Tuesday Night

Nebraska looks to extend its two-game win streak on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Mich., for a matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. Tipoff from the Breslin Center is set for shortly after 6 p.m. (central) and the game and the contest will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy