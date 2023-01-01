ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND - Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points — equaling the eighth-most in a game in history — as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday night. It was the highest-scoring game since Lakers...
Fox 32 Chicago

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score against Bulls shouldn't have counted

CHICAGO - Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell’s desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn’t have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

